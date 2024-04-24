Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$5.17 and a 12 month high of C$31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.45.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.