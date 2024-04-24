FY2026 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$222.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.37. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

