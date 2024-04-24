Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.73.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

