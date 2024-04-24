Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

