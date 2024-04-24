Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock worth $73,516,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

