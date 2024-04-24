Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autohome were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 17.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,434,000 after buying an additional 592,928 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 13.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,813,000 after purchasing an additional 306,432 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 24.8% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Autohome by 16.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 468,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Autohome by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

