iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

