iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

