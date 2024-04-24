KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

