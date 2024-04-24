Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas Buys 17,857 Shares of Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Korro Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $97.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,185,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

