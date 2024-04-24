Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

KURA opened at $18.73 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock worth $104,433. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

