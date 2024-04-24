Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,990,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,017,092 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

