Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 787 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,503.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

