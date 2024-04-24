Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $12.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NWBI stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

