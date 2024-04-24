OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.