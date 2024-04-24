OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

