OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

