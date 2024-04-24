OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

