Raymond James Comments on Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

