Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.