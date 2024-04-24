Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.