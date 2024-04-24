Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

