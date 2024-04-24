Signaturefd LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

