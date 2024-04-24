Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,744,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 475,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 173,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 141,362 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

