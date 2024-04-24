South32 (LON:S32) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.38) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 173.82 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,222.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.40 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.50 ($2.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,142.86%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

