Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 6,723 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $255.80. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

