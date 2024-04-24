T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 571,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 247,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $35.82.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

