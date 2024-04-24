Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

TFPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

