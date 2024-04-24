US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 125,318 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

