Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) & Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Financial Review

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 14.82% 8.67% 0.89% Hope Bancorp 12.19% 7.03% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $3.36 billion 1.19 $498.51 million $0.95 8.32 Hope Bancorp $571.44 million 2.32 $133.67 million $1.12 9.82

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hope Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 2 5 3 0 2.10 Hope Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Hope Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans. In addition, it provides internet banking and bill-pay, remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; treasury management services; foreign currency exchange transactions; interest rate contracts and wealth management services; automated teller machine services; and engages in investment activities. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

