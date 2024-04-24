Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,447,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,474,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

