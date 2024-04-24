Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.