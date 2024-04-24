Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 290,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.