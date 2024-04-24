Xponance Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $546.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Saia

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.