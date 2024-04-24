Xponance Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.