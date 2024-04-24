Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $157.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

