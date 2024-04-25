AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.21. 6,795,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,665,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

