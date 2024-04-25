Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 3.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $155.84 and last traded at $156.03. Approximately 54,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 467,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.15, for a total value of $2,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,504.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

