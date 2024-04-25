Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. 312,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 972,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATXS

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.