Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. 312,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 972,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
