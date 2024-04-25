Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) PT at $25.60

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Constellium by 32.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

