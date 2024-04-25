Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $40.63

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

HRMY opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

