Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.94

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold

Insiders Place Their Bets

OceanaGold Stock Down 0.7 %

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.86. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.