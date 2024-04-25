Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,193.03 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $708.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,147.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

