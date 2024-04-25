Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading 18.8% Higher

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.
Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
