Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.