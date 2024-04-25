Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

CHCT stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of 123.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 515,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,598,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

