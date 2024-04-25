Comparing Skye Bioscience (SKYE) & The Competition

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -438.15% Skye Bioscience Competitors -2,613.34% -229.90% -29.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$37.65 million -1.20 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.68 billion $149.48 million -4.34

Analyst Ratings

Skye Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for Skye Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience Competitors 5998 18433 43954 909 2.57

Skye Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.92%. Given Skye Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skye Bioscience competitors beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

