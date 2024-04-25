Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.05.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

