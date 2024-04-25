CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.