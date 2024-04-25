First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

